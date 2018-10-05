Panasonic Eluga X1, X1 Pro launched: Specs, price and other details

Widely known as one of the most famous technology companies Panasonic is grabbing headlines for its newest smartphone ‘Panasonic Eluga X1 and X1 Pro’ that has been launched in India priced at Rs. 22,990 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage variant, while the Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 26,990 for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

“Panasonic Eluga X1 and X1 Pro – the flagship devices by Panasonic, have been designed to match the needs of our consumers,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India, in a press statement.

“Featuring an intelligent CPU, professional camera and a sturdy design; these devices bespeak of hassle-free wireless charging, face unlocking feature amongst other smarter operations that come in handy for a present day user. Our flagship range is an extension of Panasonic’s commitment to offer premium quality smartphones that will help strengthen our portfolio and offer a richer experience to our users.”

On the connectivity front, the smartphone have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and USB Type-C.

There isn’t a 3.5mm headphone jack on the new Eluga models, though the company has bundled a USB Type-C to 3.5mm jack adapter.

On the camera front, both phones are equipped with dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor – along with an LED flash. The smartphones also have a 16-megapixel frontal sensor.

The dual-SIM Panasonic Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and feature a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080×2246 pixels) notch display along with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.