Panasonic P95 launched, check out the price and specifications!

The famous technology company Panasonic which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new smartphone ‘Panasonic P95’ at an affordable price of Rs. 3,999 and will exclusively be available on Flipkart Big Shopping Day sale starting from 13 May – 16 May 2018.

Specifications of Panasonic P95:-

1. The Panasonic P95 smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD Display with 720 x 1280 pixel resolution. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

2. The phone comes with 1GB of RAM and is backed by a 16GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot.

3. On the camera front, the device sports a rear camera of 8-megapixel with LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

4. The phone is backed by a 2300mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

5. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G, WiFi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, FM radio, dual-SIM and micro USB 2.0 port.

6. It has sensors like Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor and Ambient Light Sensor.

7. The device measures 141 x 70.5 x 7.95mm and weighs 164 grams.

Talking about the phone, Ayyappan Rajagopal who is the senior director Flipkart mobiles went on to say, “The new P95 is our newest entrant that truly redefines the budget segment. We’re excited about this product because at a price of Rs. 3999, it packs a punch by offering some great specs on all accounts. This launch is in line with our mission to make smartphones affordable and accessible to all of India.”