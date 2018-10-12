Para Asiad: Deepa Malik bags bronze

Team Pardaphash
India’s Deepa Malik bagged bronze in the women’s F51/52/53s discus throw event at the Asian Para Games here on Friday.

Deepa produced a best attempt of 9.67 metres to finish third. Elnaz Darabian of Iran won the gold medal with a new Asian record of 10.71m.

Bahrain’s Fatema Nedham clinched silver with a throw of 9.87m.

