Paris Masters: Djokovic enters quarterfinals

Serbia’s legendary tennis player, World No. 2, Novak Djokovic, booked a place in the Paris Masters quarterfinals after Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina retired, trailing 1-6, 1-2 after 52 minutes of play.

World No. 52 Dzumhur decided to quit after complaining of his lower back several times during the match, easing the way for Djokovic to continue his bid to win his fifth Paris Bercy title, a the hard court tournament, reports Efe.

Second seeded Djokovic has secured the world No. 1 spot following Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal’s retirement on Wednesday due to abdominal problems.

Djokovic is to next square off against Croatian Marin Cilic, who defeated Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 in the round-of-16.