‘parking policy’ is sanctions in Surat by Gujarat government

We all know that Surat is the second largest densely-populated city of the state.Now a days it is very common to have a car or bike in evry house and because of that there is huge croud of vehicles found in the city.With a view to resolve the issue of transportation and parking in the city, the SMC had presented the proposed policy and 'parking by-laws' to the state government.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday sanctioned the ‘parking policy’ for the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

On a daily basis, more than 35,000 commuters are travelling through BRTS in the city. In addition to this, over 7.5 lakh commuters are travelling through autos, taxi, cars and other modes of transport in the city every day.

Under the proposed parking policy, the parking rates on the roadside parkings have been fixed as per the National Urban Transport Policy – 2006 (NUTP). These parking rates for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, light and heavy vehicles have been fixed as per their parking durations. The collected parking charges would be utilised to develop parking and transport facilities. Parking for the vehicles of differently-abled people and bi-cycles would be free of cost.

The offenders of the rules are given options to pay their fines either through cash or debit/credit cards or mobile payment applications. For easy location of available parking spots, a mobile phone application and website would also be developed.