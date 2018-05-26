Parmanu shines at box office, collects Rs 4.82 Crore on day one

Mumbai: John Abraham starrer and Abhishek Sharma's directorial "Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran" has managed to get a brilliant opening minted Rs 4.82 crores on its opening day on Friday. "Nothing could make me happier today than the validation of our efforts to celebrate our unsung heroes by our audience across India! I have been getting so many calls from our distributors and exhibitors and I'm thankful to each one of them for their unstinted support and for standing…

Mumbai: John Abraham starrer and Abhishek Sharma’s directorial “Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran” has managed to get a brilliant opening minted Rs 4.82 crores on its opening day on Friday.

“Nothing could make me happier today than the validation of our efforts to celebrate our unsung heroes by our audience across India! I have been getting so many calls from our distributors and exhibitors and I’m thankful to each one of them for their unstinted support and for standing by and loving this labour of love,” John Abraham, who is playing the lead role in the film apart from producing it, said in a statement.

“Parmanu-The Story of Pokhran” also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani. The film is jointly produced by JA Entertainment, Zee Studios and Kyta Productions. Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment is its All India Distributor.