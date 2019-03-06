Parties promised farm loan waiver for farmers in Karnataka but they forgot their promises: Modi

New Delhi: Criticizing the Karnataka government and calling it an anti-farmer government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the parties promised farm loan waiver for farmers in Karnataka but as soon as they came in power they forgot their promises. He also said that government in Karnataka has not allowed the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme to reach the farmers.

“For the sake of votes, the parties promised farm loan waiver for farmers in the state. But after coming to power, they forgot their promises,” Modi told a public rally here.

Modi also accused the coalition government of being “corrupt”. “The anti-farmer government in Karnataka has not allowed the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme to reach the farmers.”

The PM Kisan scheme announced in this year’s Union Budget provides direct annual income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers in the country.

Accusing Chief Minister H.D. Kumarswamy of being “remote-controlled” by the Congress, the Prime Minister said the state had failed to send the Centre the list of farmers eligible for the scheme.

The Karnataka government maintains that of the Rs 48,000 crore farm loans it announced to waive in June last year, loans worth Rs 1,611-crore taken by 3.28 lakh farmers had been waived till January 31.