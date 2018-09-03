Passengers in Chennai-Patna express train robbed

By
Team Pardaphash
-
train

Lucknow: As per the information given by the police, many passengers on board a Chennai-Patna express train were robbed off their jewellery and cash by armed dacoits in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot.

The dacoits barged into the coaches of the Ganga-Kaveri Express around 1.30 am as the train was enroute to Patna in Bihar. Over a dozen passengers were also injured in the attack.

Dacoits blocked the rail tracks and stopped the train as it left the Manikpur railway station and was headed for Allahabad, a police officer said.

“The dacoits raised the signal near the Panhai railway station and barged into two coaches, attacked and threatened clueless sleeping passengers,” he added.

Region News,Region Breaking News,Top News,Top Breaking News,, Chennai-Patna express, Chennai-Patna express train, uttar pradesh

Lucknow: As per the information given by the police, many passengers on board a Chennai-Patna express train were robbed off their jewellery and cash by armed dacoits in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot. The dacoits barged into the coaches of the Ganga-Kaveri…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH