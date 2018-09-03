Passengers in Chennai-Patna express train robbed

Lucknow: As per the information given by the police, many passengers on board a Chennai-Patna express train were robbed off their jewellery and cash by armed dacoits in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot.

The dacoits barged into the coaches of the Ganga-Kaveri Express around 1.30 am as the train was enroute to Patna in Bihar. Over a dozen passengers were also injured in the attack.

Dacoits blocked the rail tracks and stopped the train as it left the Manikpur railway station and was headed for Allahabad, a police officer said.

“The dacoits raised the signal near the Panhai railway station and barged into two coaches, attacked and threatened clueless sleeping passengers,” he added.