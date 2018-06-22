Patanjali to hire more than 50,000 employees, here is the procedure to apply!

India’s fastest growing FMCG Company; Founder of Patanjali Ayurved Limited Baba Ramdev is all set to hire more than 50,000 employees across the country. Good news for the all the people who are searching for job in a good brand, well then follow the procedure below to apply.

The firm is currently hiring 40 to 50 salesmen in each district of the country to support the logistics of their expansion. The candidate will get the opportunity to work in various divisions of the firm including food, personal care, home care, etc.

Considering that India has 716 districts, close to 36,000 people can expect to get hired as salesmen in the company. Additionally, they will also hire 50 to 100 youth in each district to act as home delivery representatives.

Selection camps would be organized between 23rd to 27th June. In order to be eligible for the job, candidates must have a minimum 12th pass certificate. Preference would be given to people with experience in the FMCG sector. Remuneration would be in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000.

The Haridwar based firm is also pushing towards the clothing business with Patanjali Paridhan. Baba Ramdev has indicated in the recent past that Patanjali is on its way to become one of the world’s largest FMCG brand by 2020.