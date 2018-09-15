Paytm cashback offer: Here is how to get Rs. 7, 500 cashback on petrol, diesel purchase!

On one hand the people of India are outraged and worried about the continuous increase in the price of petrol and diesel while on the other hand famous digital payment method Paytm is offering Rs. 7, 500 cashback on the purchase of petrol and diesel with the app using a promo code PETROLDTH. The customers can avail this offer on a minimum transaction of Rs 50. The offer was rolled out on 1st August 2018 and will be available till 1st August 2019.

The most important part in order to avail the offer is that the customers need to complete the KYC process in their Paytm account.

Paytm stated: “Cashback offer will be applicable only if you participate in the offer. After your first transaction on petrol pump using Paytm, you will get an SMS to participate in up to Rs 7500 cashback offer and you can also participate in cashback offer by going into “Cashback offers” section from your profile section.”

Here is the other offers and how to avail them:-

The customers will receive Rs 25 cashback on DTH recharge made through the app. The promo code, which again can be used only once like the previous offers, is PETROLDTH.

Good news for all the movie addicts as well, Paytm is not only offering cashback on fuel purchase but is also offering Rs. 100 cashback on buying at least 2 movie tickets using the promo code PETROL100 by the app.

Not only that much but Paytm is also offering cashback on every 10th transaction after that one will be offered cashback of a total sum of Rs 1350 – which will be valid for bus and flight ticket bookings. Maximum of Rs. 500 cashback is offered in flight tickets booking while Rs. 125 cashback is offered in bus tickets using.

The offer is also valid on Oyo room bookings, Paytm is offering Rs. 350 cashback made through Paytm. The promo code for that is PETROL350.