People must have collective spirit & it is imp to take people together: Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that people must have collective spirit and it is important to take people together. One can be very good and very impressive but if one does not have people to support then what is the use?

“Winning elections is important but if socioeconomic transformation does not take place… progress of country and society does not take place, then you getting elected and the incumbent getting defeated has no meaning,” he said. Highlighting the need for collective decision making among bureaucrats, the minister said taking views of juniors is not in the system.

“Discussing issues with juniors, taking their suggestions, involving them in discussions, listening to them gives a better ground report,” he said. The senior BJP leader said it is very important to take people together. “People must have collective spirit. It is important to take people together. You can be very good and very impressive but if you do not have people to support you, what is the use?” he said.

Lauding the efforts of the “silent and tireless” role of the IB in making the country a secure and safe place, Gadkari said it is the aim of all of us to work for comprehensive and all-round development of the country. Stating that nobody is born evil or perfect, Gadkari said police can play a key role in converting the incarcerated into contributors for society’s welfare.

The minister also denounced the culture of “not taking decisions” among bureaucrats to avoid any inquiry. Gadkari said performance audit is a better alternative to financial audit to evaluate the managerial and administrative ability of officials.

He said though transparency is equally important, but it must accompany time-bound decision making and delivery. The Intelligence Bureau completed 100 years of its existence in 1987 and celebrated 1988 as its centenary year.

On December 23, 1887, the Central Special Branch was set up under orders issued in London by the Secretary of State for India. The Central Special Branch was renamed as the Criminal Intelligence Bureau and, thereafter, as the Intelligence Bureau, MHA spokesperson said in a statement.