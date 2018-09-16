People should take out time for far more important things than just looks: Shahid

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor who will next be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Bati Gul Meter Chalu’, said that people should take out time for things which are far more important than just looks because there is more to life than Instagram and selfies.

Talking about the youth and their obsession of looking good all the time, Shahid went on to say: “Now a lot of kids are focusing on how they look and spending a lot of time on it.”We all are human beings, everybody wants to get dressed down. It is okay to wake up looking groggy. One should understand what matters the most. There is more to life than Instagram and selfies. People should take out time for the things which are far more important than just looks.”

Shahid also shared how he is taking out time from his work so that he can be with his family and his new born son Zain.”There was a lot of pressure on me, as I was constantly thinking should I spend my nights at the hospital or should I go out for work. But, It was important for me to recognize what is important for me at this point of time. So, for me spending time with my family matters the most right now, my job being an actor and looking good and being presentable can wait for a few days.”