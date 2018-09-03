People will break dahi handi of sins of BJP govt in 2019: Ashok Chavan

New Delhi: Taunting the Bharatiya Janata Party on the occasion of Krishna Janamashtmi, Congress chief Ashok Chavan said that people will break the dahi handi of sins of Bharatiya Janata Party government in the upcoming 2019 elections.

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan broke a ‘dahi handi’ (an earthen pot), symbolising the alleged ‘sins’ of the two governments, while leading the protest at Karad in the state.

Party leaders and activists carried banners having a message that the handi of government’s “sins” has got filled to the brim.

“Now people will break the dahi handi of sins of this government in 2019,” Mr Chavan said.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and ex-state ministers Balasaheb Throat and Harshvardhan Patil also took part in the demonstration and shouted slogans against the two governments.

Dahi Handi is a ritual observed during ‘Janmashtami’, wherein young boys and girls form a human pyramid and one of them climbs on top of it to break the earthen pot carrying curd, symbolising victory through unity.