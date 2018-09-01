Petrol and diesel price increases, check out the price in your city!

After the continuous rise in the price of petrol and diesel, the price is yet again increased and is touching a new record high in several metropolitan cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.

The price of petrol has been increased to Rs 78.68 per litre in Delhi, against Rs. 78.52 on Friday, while diesel is being retailed at Rs. 70.42 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 86.09 per litre (increased by Rs 0.16 per litre), while diesel spurted to a new high of Rs. 74.76 per litre (increased by Rs 0.22 per litre).

On August 31, the price for petrol was Rs. 78.52 per litre in Delhi and diesel was sold at Rs.

70.21. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at Rs 85.93 per litre and diesel at Rs 74.54 per litre.

There has been a surge in fuel prices since August 16 after the rupee hit a record low of 71 against the US dollar.