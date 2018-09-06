Petrol & Diesel price hiked yet again!

Increment in the price of petrol and diesel has been a trending topic these days and now the price of fuel have yet again increased today ie Rs. 86.9 per litre in Mumbai and diesel is Rs. 75.96 per litre.

Talking about the capital New Delhi, the price of fuel has been greatly influenced there as well and has reached to a new high. Petrol costs Rs. 79.51 a litre while diesel costs Rs. 71.55 a litre.

According to the information given by the daily notification issued by OMCs, the price of petrol in Kolkata has been increased to ₹82.41 per litre while the diesel price has gone up to ₹74.40 per litre. Similarly, petrol is being sold for ₹82.60 per litre in Chennai and the diesel retail price is Rs. 75.61 per litre.

The fuel prices are likely to go up further as the rupee hit yet another all-time low of Rs. 71.96 against the U.S. dollar, while price of Brent oil increased to $78 a barrel.