Petrol & diesel price increase again, check out the price in your city!

The price of petrol and diesel is increasing to new heights by each upcoming day leading to inconvenience for the people. Earlier, the fuel prices were decreased by a minimum of Rs. 2.50 on October 5 but now it has yet again been increased in almost all the cities.

According to the information given by the state-owned oil firms, Petrol price was hiked by 18 paise a litre on October 6 and 14 paise similarly diesel rates are hiked by 29 paise a litre each on October 6 and Sunday. It costs ₹73.53 per litre in Delhi, up from ₹72.95 on October 5.

Delhi, which did not cut VAT on fuel, still has the cheapest fuel in all metros and bulk of state capital as it levies lower taxes. Mumbai despite reducing VAT on petrol still has the highest priced fuel.

Petrol in Mumbai sells for ₹87.29 a litre on October 7 and diesel is priced at ₹77.06.

Petrol prices had hit an all-time high of ₹84 per litre in Delhi and ₹91.34 in Mumbai on October 4. Diesel rates too had peaked to ₹75.45 a litre in Delhi and ₹80.10 in Mumbai. Following the twin decision, they fell to ₹81.50 per litre of petrol in Delhi and ₹86.97 in Mumbai.

Diesel rates fell to ₹72.95 in Delhi and ₹77.45 in Mumbai on October 5.