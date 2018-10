Arun Jaitley today said that government is writing to state governments to cut the price of Petrol and diesel so that common man get some respite.

We are writing to the state govts that as the central govt is cutting Rs 2.50 on both petrol & diesel, they do the same, said Arun Jaitley.

Excise duty to be reduced by Rs.1.50 & OMCs will absorb 1 rupee. So, a total of Rs.2.50 will be reduced on both diesel and petrol, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley added further.