Petrol & diesel remains stable, check out the price in your city!

It’s been great news since the last 25 days that the price of petrol and diesel remained stable ie the fuel prices did not increase for 26th straight day. The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 77.89 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.17) and Rs 72.58 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.16), respectively.

The petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 83.40 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.17) and Rs 76.05 (decrease by Rs 0.17), respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol can be purchased at Rs 79.81 per litre and diesel at Rs 74.44 per litre today. The petrol can be availed at Rs 80.90 and diesel at Rs 76.72 in Chennai today.

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city for the day, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.