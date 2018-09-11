Petrol price hike sets new record, touches Rs.90.11 in Maharashtra’s Parbhani

Parbhani (Maharashtra): According to the information given by the officials, petrol prices have breached the barrier of Rs 90 and touched a scorching Rs 90.11 in Maharashtra’s Parbhani.

Parbhani District Petrol Dealers Association (PDPDA) President Sanjay Deshmukh told that diesel prices also increased from Rs 77.92 to Rs 78.06 on Tuesday.

On Monday, the petrol price was Rs 89.97 and diesel stood at Rs 77.92 in the town with a population of around 3,10,000, around 500 kms east of Mumbai in Marathwada region.

On the 15th day of consecutive hikes, petrol prices increased on Tuesday by Rs 0.14 and diesel by Rs 0.15, from 6 a.m, barely two days before the state’s biggest 10-day Ganeshotsav festival begins.

The other highest centres include Nanded where petrol was retailing at Rs 89.93 per litre and diesel Rs 77.90, and Amravati Rs 89.93 and Rs 78.84. Elsewhere in Maharashtra, in Thane petrol retailed at Rs 88.43 and diesel Rs 77.64, Mumbai was Rs 88.35 and diesel at Rs 77.56.