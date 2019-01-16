Philip Kotler congratulates Modi for Philip Kotler Presidential Award

Philip Kotler, a professor of marketing at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on receiving “the first ever Philip Kotler Presidential Award”.

He said PM Modi’s efforts in India had resulted in “extraordinary economic, social and technological advances” and his win “raises the bar for future recipients.”

Mr Kotler’s tweets were in response to a controversy over the award following Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s sarcastic “congratulatory” message.

“I want to congratulate our PM, on winning the world famous “Kotler Presidential Award”! In fact it’s so famous it has no jury, has never been given out before and is backed by an unheard of Aligarh company,” Rahul Gandhi jeered in a post that was retweeted by many PM Modi critics, including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.