Philippines typhoon: Death toll mount to 81

Philippines authorities on Wednesday raised the death toll to 81 and the number of missing to 70 following typhoon Mangkhut’s path through the country’s north where rescuers continue searching for dozens of people trapped in a mine buried by a landslide.

The strongest typhoon of the season swept the north of the island of Luzon on Saturday. The number affected by the typhoon now exceeds one million, Efe news reported.

Out of those missing, 66 were registered in the Cordillera region where the mining town of Itogon, Benguet province, is located. There, at least 39 deaths were confirmed at a mine amid the ongoing rescue efforts.

In Itogon, floods and landslides caused by Mangkhut also buried an area with gold mining sites and several makeshift shelters where some miners and their families lived illegally.