Photos of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh giveaway wedding gifts are out!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set for their second wedding reception in Mumbai today. While we await the beautiful pictures of the couple, photos of their giveaway wedding gifts are doing the rounds on social media.

In the photo, a silver plated photo frame with DeepVeer’s wedding picture along with a few other boxes can be seen.

According to the description written along with the photos, the Bollywood couple gave away handcrafted silver frames to the guests who came to celebrate their togetherness. However, the photo in the photo frame is only for representational purpose and actually, the guests received handwritten notes in the silver frame.