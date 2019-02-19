Pilot killed in Air Force Aerobatic Team Jet Crash

According to media reports, two jets of the Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran Aerobatic Team came crashing down after they collided in Bengaluru a day before the Aero India show begins in the city. One of the three pilots have reportedly died. The two others, who ejected safely, have been injured.

The accident took place at around 11:50 am during a rehearsal session at the Yelahanka airbase in north Bengaluru. ahead of the mega show. “There were three pilots, one has died. Two are safe with injuries,” said MN Reddi, Director General of Police, Fire Services.

A video showed the two Hawk jets crashing down, while performing a complex manoeuvre. Another video showed thick, black plumes of smoke rising from the airbase.

“Oh my god, oh my god,” a man can be heard saying as the jets crashed into a bushy area in Yelahanka’s ISRO Layout, a residential area. The area near the burning jets has been cordoned off by the police.