Planning to Study Abroad? Here are Top 5 Courses to Study in UK

If you are planning to pursue your study abroad after completing Class 10th/12th, UK is the perfect destination for you. The multicultural country is home to world’s leading Universities and the major names include University of Oxford, Cambridge University, and the London School of Economics. All the universities in the UK offer tons of benefits and study choices to the international students. Cities namely London, Scotland, Edinburgh are very popular among the students for their friendly and post-study work opportunities.

The growing economy of the country is the primary reason why students from all over the world including India prefer to move to UK with an aim to shape their career. Once decided to shift to UK, choosing the appropriate course for a bright future is the most important decision to make. It is quite confusing to choose the apt course from the pool of top-notch career-oriented courses that best suits your need.

Here we have mentioned top five courses to Study in UK to make it easy for you to make your decision without a confused mindset.

Top 5 Courses to Study Abroad

Engineering, Management, Economics, Arts and Designing are few of the most popular fields of study in the UK. Students can choose to take admission in either 2-year fast track degree course, 3-years undergraduate course, dual-honours degree course, Certificate of Higher Education (1 year full-time & 2-years part-time), or Diploma of Higher Education (2-year full-time) programs as per their requirements.

Economics

With the world’s largest banks and accountancy firms, UK has a large number of opportunities for economics graduates. Join any economic course to learn more about data analysis, statistics, microeconomics, macroeconomics, and decision theory. The economic graduates can easily get opportunities in both public and private sectors including national treasuries, central banks, bureau of statistics, charitable institutions, and retail industries.

Management

Business and Management program will give the students a chance to make a booming career with globally recognized companies. The courses are designed to help the students learn more about finance, marketing, administration, and human resources. On completing the degree one has the choice to get a job in finance and marketing sector. Management gives a student a variety of job opportunities.

Arts

The top universities of UK offer a wide range of programs in Fine Arts, cultural studies, and History of Arts. UK universities have an outstanding reputation in the world of fine arts. You will get a lifetime opportunity to get your degree under exceptional teaching and research environment and work in close association with contemporary artists, art theorists, and art historians.

Law

Law is one of the highly preferred fields of study by the students in the UK. Law programs are designed specifically to enhance the critical understanding of core legal principles and help the students to work on their practical skills. Many universities have mock courtrooms to enable the students to gain valuable experience in the real-world situation. Universities like King’s College London, Durham University, University of Law, and the University of Aberdeen are known for the placements and 97% of the Law graduates get employed within 9 months of their graduation. Choose from a wide range of courses including LLB (Hons), LLB Law, Diploma in Professional Legal Practices, etc.

Engineering

The UK has some of the leading Engineering schools in the world. Most of the UK Universities offers 3-years of Bachelor of Engineering and 4-years of Master of Engineering programs. Students with B.Eng. could become an Incorporated Engineer and those with M.Eng. degree are qualified to become a Chartered Engineer. Get an Engineering degree to make a booming career in any industry including mobile communication to modern transport systems and from medical to the defence industry. Engineers have scope in almost every industry.

So these were the best options that students can opt for if they want to study in UK. Students can choose the course which is best suited to them.