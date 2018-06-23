Plastic ban in Maharashtra, strict actions to be taken against rule breakers

Maharashtra: Across the state of Maharashtra plastic ban will come into effect from today and the government has debarred to use of plastic bags in order to control the increasing pollution caused due to extreme use of plastic bags. It has been given strict orders that all those who break this law shall bear strict consequences.

The notification banned manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as bags, spoons, plates and other disposable items. The ban also includes packaging material and thermocol.

However, plastic used for packaging of medicines and drugs, milk and handling of solid waste is exempted from the ban.

The government had given a three-month window to get rid of the existing stock.

“We will ensure that common people and small traders are not harassed. But strict action will be taken again plastic manufacturers (if they break the law),” media quoted environment minister Ramdas Kadam as saying.

For first time offenders the fine will be Rs 5,000. For second time offenders, the fine will be Rs 10,000. Those who violate it for the third time will face a fine of Rs 25,000 along with imprisonment of three months.

“Anybody caught bringing in banned plastic goods will be imprisoned for three months,” Kadam said.

The government has given an extension of three months to retail packaging companies for submitting their recycling plans.