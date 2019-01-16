PM lashes out at Kerala Govt on Sabarimala issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lashed out at the Kerala’s Left-led government and the opposition Congress over the handling of the Sabarimala temple issue since the Supreme Court verdict ended the shrine’s traditional ban on women of reproductive age.

Amid the massive protests against the verdict and the women who reached Sabarimala the state government had said it was duty-bound to implement the top court’s orders.

The state’s stand had drawn enormous criticism from the right-wing groups who had hit the streets over the issue. Attacks also came from the BJP, which has been trying to expand its footprint in the state.

In Kollam today for the launch of two projects, PM Modi said: “The CPM government’s conduct on Sabarimala will go down in history as the most shameful action of any government in power… We know CPM government never respected spirituality, religion… but no one thought it would turn so shameful”.

The Congress-led UDF, which is now in the opposition, is “no better”, he said. Accusing the Congress of having multiple stands, he challenged the UDF to “clearly state your stand”.