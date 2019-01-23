PM marks Bose’s 122nd birth anniversary, inaugurates Subhas Chandra Bose Museum At Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Subhas Chandra Bose museum at Red Fort today to mark the leader’s 122nd birth anniversary. The museum on Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army showcases different artefacts, including a wooden chair and sword used by the leader, medals, badges and uniforms.

The Yaad-e-Jalian showcases an authentic account of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy, which occurred on April 13, 1919. It also showcases the bravery and valour of the Indian soldiers during World War I.

PM Modi also visited the Yaad-e-Jalian Museum, which is the museum on the Jallianwala Bagh and World War I, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

He will also visit the Museum on 1857- India’s first war of Independence as well as Drishyakala- Museum on Indian Art at the same venue.