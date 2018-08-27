PM Modi is earnestly working for the betterment of country: Anupam Kher

Mumbai: Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his good work towards the country, veteran actor Anupam Kher said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is earnestly working for the betterment of the country and that he has faith in his capabilities and intentions.

The actor’s wife Kirron Kher is Chandigarh’s BJP MP, but Anupam, who has been vocal about India’s social, political and economic issues, says he will keep talking about the country without joining the world of politics.

He shared his thoughts on a question and answer session with his fans on micro-blogging platform Twitter while he was on a flight to New York.

When a Twitter user asked Anupam to rate Modi’s performance as a Prime Minister and if he has worked on issues that the nation is suffering from, the actor said: “PM Modi is earnestly working for the betterment of the country. It is for all to see. I have faith in his capabilities and intentions.”

Asked to draw a comparison between Modi and Rahul Gandhi, Anupam commented: “Mr. Modi is a self made man. He seems to have kind of a road map for the development of India. Mr. Gandhi has so far got things on a platter so he is yet to tell us what is his vision for the future of India.”