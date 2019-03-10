PM Modi please tell families of our 40 CRPF martyrs who released their murderer Masood Azhar: Rahul

New Delhi: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Pulwama terror attack, Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give answer to the families of the 40 CRPF martyrs about who released their murderer Masood Azhar.

Gandhi tweeted pictures of Doval accompanying the three militants in Kandahar, Afghanistan, who were released following the the hijack of the Indian Airlines Flight 814.

“PM Modi please tell the families of our 40 CRPF Shaheeds (martyrs), who released their murderer, Masood Azhar? Also tell them that your current NSA was the deal maker, who went to Kandahar to hand the murderer back to Pakistan,” the Congress chief said in a tweet.

The JeM has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack on February 14 targeting the CRPF convoy.