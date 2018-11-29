PM Narendra Modi to travel this much in the next few days!

According to the information given by the sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be traveling hundreds of hours in the next few days. Prime Minister a day before left for Argentina to attend the G20 summit, in the midst of campaigning for the Rajasthan and Telangana elections.

After visiting Singapore and Maldives during the Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh campaign from November 23, Modi has been on the campaign trail every day. Beginning with Mizoram on November 23, the Prime Minister has campaigned across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana in the last six days.

Wednesday saw him address two election rallies in Rajasthan, in the course of a seven hour journey, involving both plane and chopper. “Barely ninety minutes after landing in Delhi, the Prime Minister emplaned for Argentina,” a functionary said. The journey from Delhi to Buenos Aires involves two legs of nearly 12 hour duration each, with a short technical halt in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Prime Minister has over 25 scheduled engagements in the space of 50 hours. These include the various sessions of the G20 summit, sideline meetings including the BRICS informal meeting, and bilateral meetings with various world leaders. Modi will return to India in the wee hours of December 3 only to take off again within 12 hours to resume his political campaigning in Rajasthan and Telangana for the next two days. On December 3, he will campaign in Jodhpur and Hyderabad.