PMModiOnDiscovery takes social media by storm

New Delhi: The news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi making an appearance on popular Discovery Channel”s show “Man Vs Wild” has taken the world of social media by storm.

It all started with a tweet on July 29 by adventurer and television presenter Edward Michael Grylls, popularly known as Bear Grylls, sharing that Modi will be appearing in a special episode, which has been shot in the Jim Corbett National Park.

The episode will throw light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change.

The hashtag #PMModiOnDiscovery has won the Twitter world in just two days. With over 1.2 billion impressions on Twitter, #PMModiOnDiscovery is said to be one of the most used hashtags on Twitter to promote a television show ever.

In a span of less than 12 hours since the tweet first made an appearance, the hashtag reached 728 million people through over 2,04,200 mentions by more than 2,06,200 users as per the data from global media intelligence firm Meltwater.

#PMModiOnDiscovery was the top trend in India on the day of announcement. The trend also made waves globally entering the elite top three trends.

Modi will appear in the “Man Vs Wild” episode on August 12.