Police lodge FIR against Digvijay, Kamal Nath, Scindia in Vyapam case

Police have lodged an FIR against Congress leaders Digvijay Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath and Vyapam scam whistleblower Prashant Pandey.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shashank Garg told media that an First Information Report (FIR) was lodged late on Thursday against the four for allegedly submitting forged documents, misleading and manipulating the courts under several sections of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the Vyapam case.

This has happened subsequent to the petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) legal cell advocate Santosh Sharma in the court of Judge Suresh Singh. The petition alleged that the Congress leaders had submitted forged documents in connection with the Vyapam case. They were also accused of trying to mislead and manipulate the Supreme Court and the High Court.

On the basis of this petition, the judge, late on Wednesday, had ordered the Shyamla Hills Police Station to lodge an FIR against the accused.