Police-protester clash in Hong Kong, six detained

Hong Kong: According to the information given by the authorities, six people have been arrested in Hong Kong after chaos erupted on the streets of the city”s shopping district of Mong Kok as hundreds of protesters clashed with the police.

After the first mass rally in the tourist hotspot of Kowloon against the government”s now-suspended extradition bill drew an estimated 230,000 peaceful protesters on Sunday afternoon, many remained behind to occupy the streets of Mong Kok and confront police late into the night, reports the South China Morning Post.

Officers warned the protesters that they were taking part in illegal assemblies. Soon after 3 a.m. on Monday, the police issued a statement saying they had arrested six people in connection with the march and the clash that followed.

Four men and two women, aged between 20 and 66, were taken into custody, the statement added.

One person was arrested during the march for failing to produce proof of identity, while five others were arrested in Mong Kok on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, and the sixth for obstructing officers in the execution of their duties.