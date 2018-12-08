Poonch bus accident, at least 11 dead and 19 injured

Asper the information given by the officials, minimum of 11 passengers lost their lives while nineteen others suffered injuries in a road accident in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said that a passenger bus was heading towards Poonch from Loran skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Plera around 9:15 am.

He said that at least eleven persons travelling on the bus died in the accident while nineteen others were injured. The injured were shifted to sub-district hospital Mandi for treatment.

Block Medical Officer Poonch Syed Mushtaq Hussain said eleven persons died in the accident. “19 passengers were injured in the accident. Five critically injured patients were referred to district hospital Poonch for specialised treatment,” he said.