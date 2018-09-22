Pooravnchal Mahakumbh to take place on Sep 23, BJP eyes Pooravanchal votes

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Manoj tiwari
BJP came out attacking the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for politically exploiting the people of Pooravanchal. Keeping in mind the votes of the Pooravanchal people residing in the national capital, BJP is organizing the ‘Poorvanchal Mahakumbh’ on September 23 to raise the issues faced by these people.

“It is sad that both the Congress and AAP have emotionally blackmailed and politically exploited the people of Poorvanchal settled in Delhi but have not made any effort to either regularize the unauthorized colonies where they live or to provide them basic amenities,” Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari said at a press conference here.

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his silence over the anti-encroachment drive and sealing issue, Tiwari said, “The silence of Kejriwal on these issues is shocking as the maximum effect of it is falling on people of Poorvanchal residents settled in the city.”

“We have called this Poorvanchal Mahakumbh to raise the problems of Poorvanchal region and other residents of Delhi,” he said.

