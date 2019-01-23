Prateik Babbar And Sanya Sagar’s Haldi And Mehendi Pics are out

Prateik Babbar is getting married to longtime girlfriend Sanya Sagar in Lucknow and their wedding ceremony pictures from their haldi ceremony and mehendi function are doing round on social media.

The bride-to-be shared videos from the mehendi ceremony on her Instagram Story while many fan clubs posted images of Sanya and Prateik from the pre-wedding festivities. Sanya Sagar was dressed in a yellow outfit accessorised with flowers in her hair while Prateik was dressed in kurta pyjama and a green stole. The couple beamed and laughed as they participated in the ceremonies with their relatives and guests.