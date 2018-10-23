Pravin Togadia to announce new party soon, slams BJP over Ram Mandir issue

Ayodhya: Former VHP leader Pravin Togadia today said he would soon announce the name of his new party that would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Pravin Togadia while addressing his supporters and votaries of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with betraying the people on the temple issue. Togadia had formed the Parishad soon after being expelled from the VHP.

“The people who swore in the name of Ram temple have managed to make a Rs 500-crore office for themselves in New Delhi, while Lord Ram continues to live under the open sky, in a tent,” he said here in Uttar Pradesh.

The former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader said the time has come for him to field candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to defeat the “anti-Hindu forces”. “We will contest the 2019 general elections and our entire focus would be to reclaim Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura” and change their landscape for ever, he added.