Prayagraj Kumbh Mela 2019 secures place in Guinness Book of World Records

According to the information given by the government, Prayagraj Kumbh Mela 2019 secured place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest sanitation drive, largest crowd management and largest painting exercise of public sites. After the inspection by team members from Guinness World Records for four days in Kumbh, it has been given place in the World Records.

“A three-member team from the Guinness World Records visited Prayagraj for the purpose. Exercises at a large-scale were performed before the team for four days, from February 28 to March 3.

“Around 503 shuttle buses were pressed into service on the highway in one go for the team on February 28. Several people participated in a painting exercise on March 1 and 10,000 workers engaged in cleaning at the Kumbh, all performing their duties together,” the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

The festival, which began on January 14, will conclude on March 4 with the sixth and final “Shahi Snan” (royal bath) on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The previous five royal baths were held successfully with more than 22 crore pilgrims taking holy dips, the Ministry said.