Preliminary action taken against erring authorities, Yogi on Varanasi flyover collapse

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that Preliminary action had been taken against erring authorities responsible for the Varanasi flyover collapse that killed at least 15 people and critically injured 11 on Tuesday.

Two pillars of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi’s Cantt area had collapsed the previous day, bringing down a huge slab, which crushed a mini-bus, cars and two-wheelers.

Several people got crushed or trapped under the debris in the incident, which took place during peak traffic hours on Tuesday evening. Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said that around 7 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams of over 325 personnel had been deployed for relief operations at the site of Varanasi under-construction flyover collapse incident.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav also asked his party members to reach the accident site and help the people there.

Work on the flyover between Chauka Ghat bus stand and Lahartara had been initiated during the Samajwadi Party rule.

After the incident, the chief minister announced compensation of Rs 500,000 for the kin of those killed in the incident, and Rs 200,000 for those who had been injured. He also met victims at the Kabir Chaura Hospital on late Tuesday night.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also took stock of the situation in Varanasi. Union Health and Family Welfare minister J P Nadda directed Health Secretary Preeti Sudan to stay in touch with the health officials of Uttar Pradesh.