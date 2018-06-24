Prem Chopra conferred with Living Legend Award

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra has been honoured with the living legend prize at the 25th annual Bharat Nirman awards function. Besides Chopra, well-known actor Raza Murad was also felicitated under the ‘Achievers Awards’ category for ‘Film Actor’.

Chopra, who played villainous roles on-screen during the 1970s and 1980s, was the star attraction of the evening.

Olympic gold medallist and former India hockey captain Gurbux Singh and ex-Governor of West Bengal Justice Shyamal K Sen were conferred lifetime achievement awards.

“Whenever a cultural programme is organised here, it is always of the highest standard,” Chopra, 82, said while receiving the award to loud cheers at the packed Kala Mandir auditorium.

“I am amazed at the talent that we have here. Irrespective of cast, creed and religion… whether we are from stage, cinema or any other form of entertainment… our aim is always to bring happiness to every man, woman and child.

“To get the maximum love and to give them maximum love,” added Chopra, who has worked in some 380 odd films in his over six decade long career.