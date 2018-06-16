President, PM greet nation on

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted the people on the occasion of Eid, praying that it should usher goodwill and harmony.

“Eid Mubarak and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. May this happy occasion bring joy to your families and foster fraternity, understanding and mutual goodwill in our shared society,” the President tweeted.

“Eid Mubarak! May this day deepen the bonds of unity and harmony in our society,” Modi tweeted, along with a link to one of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speeches where he had underlined that the festival strengthens bonds of friendship.

The Congress President added: “Eid Mubarak! May the Almighty bless us all with peace, happiness, wisdom and good health.” Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of fasting month of Ramadan.