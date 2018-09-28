President, PM wish Lata Mangeshkar on her 89th birthday

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Indian playback singer and Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar on her 89th birthday praying for her long life and good health.

“Birthday greetings and best wishes for a long and healthy life to Lata Mangeshkar, who has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna. May her melodious voice continue to mesmerise millions across the world for years to come,” the President tweeted. Calling Mangeshkar as “Lata Didi”, the Prime Minister also expressed his best wishes on her birthday.

“Respected Lata Didi, best wishes to you on your birthday. Your exceptional work, spanning decades has endeared you to crores of Indians. You have always been passionate about our country’s development. May you lead a long life filled with good health,” Modi tweeted.