President, Prime Minister, Sonia pay tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and others paid tributes to the nation’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

While Kovind “remembered” Nehru in a tweet, Modi from Singapore tweeted: “We recall his contribution to our freedom struggle and during his tenure as Prime Minister.”

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh along with Gandhi and senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, P.C. Chacko among others paid floral tributes to Nehru at the Shanti Vana here.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu described Nehru as a “visionary” for his “invaluable contributions towards the building of modern India”. On the occasion, Naidu also greeted children as their much loved Chacha Nehru’s birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day in India since 1964.

“Let us pledge today to ensure that no child shall be denied the opportunity to live a healthy and happy life, that no child shall be left behind,” he aded. The day is also known as “Bal Diwas”.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, and was sworn in as the first Prime Minister on August 15, 1947, after the country gained independence from the British rule. He served the country till May 27, 1964. He still remains as the country’s longest-serving Prime Minister.