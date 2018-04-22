President Ramnath Kovind promulgates ordinance to strengthen POCSO Act

President Ramnath Kovind today promulgated the ordinance to strengthen the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Union Cabinet had yesterday approved a number of measures to amend the POCSO Act keeping in mind the mounting incidents of rape of minors. As per government sources, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the promulgation of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, for effective deterrence against commission of rape, thereby instilling a sense of security among…

President Ramnath Kovind today promulgated the ordinance to strengthen the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Union Cabinet had yesterday approved a number of measures to amend the POCSO Act keeping in mind the mounting incidents of rape of minors.

As per government sources, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the promulgation of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, for effective deterrence against commission of rape, thereby instilling a sense of security among women and especially young girls in the country.

The ordinance demands the death penalty for the rapists of girls below 12 years of age and harsh punishment for perpetrators of rape particularly of girls below 16 years.

The minimum punishment in case of rape of women has been increased from rigorous imprisonment of 7 to 10 years, extendable to life imprisonment. In case of rape of a girl under 16 years, minimum punishment has been increased from 10 to 20 years, extendable to life imprisonment.