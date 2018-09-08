Price of crude oil increases yet again

With the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel every passing day, the people of India are worried about the increasing price of crude oil to its highest level. According to the information given by the sources, the petrol price is hiked by 38 paise and diesel price by 47 paise in Mumbai.

Petrol is selling at Rs 87.77/litre while diesel is priced at Rs 76.98/litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation.

Considering the fuel prices vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or value added tax, petrol and diesel prices rose by 39 paise and 44 paise, respectively, in the national capital. Petrol prices in Delhi too crossed Rs80/litre mark on September 8.

Petrol & Diesel prices in are Rs 80.38 per litre & Rs 72.51 per litre, respectively today. Locals say ‘The price hike is scary for common man. If the prices go up with this speed then the situation can become worse in the coming days.

In Chennai, where the petrol prices have also breached Rs80/litre mark, the petrol price touched fresh highs at Rs 83.54/litre on September 8 after seeing a 41 paise hike. Similarly, diesel price was up 47 paise to Rs 76.64/litre.

Petrol & Diesel prices in are Rs.80.38 per litre & Rs.72.51 per litre, respectively. Petrol & Diesel prices in are Rs.87.77 per litre & Rs.76.98 per litre, respectively.

Petrol is selling at Rs 83.27/litre in Kolkata after a 39 paise hike on Friday. The cost of diesel increased by 44 paise to Rs 75.36/litre.