Price, Specifications, Launch date of ‘Vivo NEX S, NEX A’!

The famous Chinese multinational smartphone company Vivo which is known for his brand image and durability have yet officially announced Vivo NEX series smartphone would be launched in India in the third week of July and had suggested the smartphone would be priced at around Rs.40,000 in the country.

Vivo NEX S specifications:-

1. The NEX S comes with a large 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display featuring 1080 x 2316 Full HD+ resolution and a 19.3:9 aspect ratio.

2. It runs on a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

3. In terms of storage, the NEX S comes in 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

4. On the back of the smartphone is a 12MP + 5MP dual-camera setup with the primary sensor featuring 4-axis optical image stabilization and an f/1.8 aperture.

5. Selfies and video calls are taken care of by a pop-up selfie camera module offering 8MP resolution with an f/2.0 aperture.

6. Connectivity-wise, the NEX S features Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port, and Dual 4G VoLTE.

7. Rest of the key features include a third-generation in-display fingerprint sensor, CS43199 + SSM6322 amplifier, and a 4000mAh capacity battery with 22W fast charging.

8. The smartphone runs on the Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.0 out of the box.

Vivo NEX A specifications:-

1. The NEX A sports the same 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display as the NEX S with 1080 x 2316 Full HD+ resolution and a 19.3:9 aspect ratio.

2. Under the hood, NEX A is powered by a less powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC with an Adreno 616 GPU.

3. It is also less impressive in the memory department with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the rear is a similar 12MP + 5MP dual-camera setup, although the NEX A lacks the 4-axis OIS.

4. Along with a dual-camera setup, the back of the handset also houses a fingerprint sensor since the NEX A lacks an in-display fingerprint sensor.

5. For selfies, the handset includes the same 8MP pop-up module. Another key difference is the single AK4376A DAC in the NEX A.

6. Rest of the key specifications, however, remain identical to the NEX S. In terms of software, it runs on the same Funtouch OS 4.0, based on the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.