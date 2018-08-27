Price, specifications of newly launched ‘Ducati Scrambler 1100’!

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. is the motorcycle-manufacturing division of Italian company Ducati, headquartered in Bologna, Italy. It is known as one of the best motorbike companies all over the world and is also famous globally. Talking about the recent activity, Ducati launched its brand new motorcycle ‘Ducati Scrambler 1100’ with new interiors and exteriors priced at Rs. 10.91 lakh.

Speaking about the launch, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director, Ducati India went on to say: “The Scrambler range is not only one of our bestselling ranges here in India but the most versatile across all product categories within the big bike segment here in the country. With product appealing to almost every rider style possible the Ducati Scrambler provides a thrilling and unique riding experience. The all new Scrambler 1100 range of motorcycles are a true hipster with a lot of road presence and an extremely capable engine making its performance one of the best in class. It is a carefully thought out motorcycle in this segment with dripping technology and safety features like cornering ABS, traction control with an aim to meet the needs of even the most demanding, expert motorcyclists. This motorcycle has been designed to translate the freedom of expression characteristic that the Scrambler stands for and glorify the Land of Joy spirit.”

Specifications:-

1. The new bike gets a redesigned chassis and a host of electronic rider aids.

The ride-by-wire throttle features three riding modes – Active, Journey and City.

First riding mode active has the full 85 bhp with aggressive throttle response

Second riding mode journey also has the maximum 85 bhp on tap, but with a smoother throttle response.

While the third riding mode city has power dialled down to 75 bhp with a smooth throttle response.

On the interior front, it has full-digital instrument panel, which take design inspiration from the bikes of the 1970s.

The 1100 is available in ’62 Yellow and Shining Black color, with the Sport and Special in their own dedicated

Viper Black and Custom Grey with yellow highlights on the tank color schemes respectively.