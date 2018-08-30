Price, specifications of newly launched ‘LG Candy’!

LG is among one of the companies that is the production hub for electronic appliances and smartphones as well. It is one of the oldest companies that were established in October 1958 in South Korea’s Seoul. Just after launching LG Q7, LG has now launched its most affordable smartphone ‘LG Candy’ at Rs. 6, 669.

Specifications:-

Display- 5.0 inch HD

Rear Camera- 8 MP

Front Camera- 5 MP

RAM- 2 GB

Battery- 2,500mAh

Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB 2.0 Type B

Colors: Product Black (Covers: Blue, Silver, Gold)

Advait Vaidya, LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company commented on the launch “LG Candy smartphone is focused on delivering even more value to consumers looking for the right device that fits their lifestyle and needs. We’re confident to capture the hearts and minds of consumers in the fast-moving market with our Candy smartphone, its beautiful covers, camera technology and other convenient features.”