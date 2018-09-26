Price, specifications of newly launched Vivo V9 Pro

The Chinese smarpthone maker Vivo has recently launched Vivo V9 Pro in its V-series lineup and has been priced at rupees Rs 17,990 after discount during Amazon India’s upcoming Great India Festival.

The Vivo 9 Pro has been priced at Rs 19,990 and will be available exclusively through Amazon and Vivo India website. The V9 Pro will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 17,990 during Amazon India’s upcoming Great India Festival.

Vivo V9 Pro Price and Specifications

The Vivo V9 Pro is lit by a 6.1-inch super AMOLED display

Vivo V9 Pro has AI-enabled octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 with four Kryo 260 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four other Kryo 260 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

Vivo V9 Pro is with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable to 256GB via a MicroSD card.

The Vivo V9 Pro is backed by a 3,260mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0.

Vivo V9 Pro has a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup along with a brilliant 25MP front facing camera.

The Vivo V9 Pro comes with a rear facing fingerprint scanner and the recently released Vivo V11 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner though.

For more gadget and mobile news stay tuned to pardaphash.com