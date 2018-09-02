Price, specifications of newly launched ‘ZTE Axon 9 Pro’!

ZTE Corporation is a Chinese multinational telecommunications equipment and systems company headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. It is one of the leading Chinese companies and is known all over the world. ZTE has launched its all new smartphone ‘ZTE Axon 9 Pro’ priced at Rs. Rs. 53,700 and will be sold via online and offline stores in the country.

The ZTE Axon 9 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080×2248 pixels) AMOLED display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Axon 9 Pro bears a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor featuring 1.4-micron pixels, f/1.75 aperture, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), and a 130-degrees wide-angle 20-megapixel sensor. The setup features autofocus with dual photodiode (2PD) and flash. Additionally, there is a 20-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture that is also used for facial recognition.

The Axon 9 Pro houses 128GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C port. It comes with an RGB sensor, and a fingerprint sensor at the back. It is also IP68 certified for dust and water resistance. It also supports Dolby Atmos.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging and Quick Charge 4+ support. In terms of dimensions, the Axon 9 Pro measures 156.5×74.5×7.9mm.